On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .260.

Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last games.

In 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (35.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.4%).

In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .241 AVG .276 .361 OBP .366 .291 SLG .439 2 XBH 10 1 HR 3 9 RBI 13 19/16 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings