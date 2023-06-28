On Wednesday, Nolan Gorman (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • He ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 60.9% of his games this year (42 of 69), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 69), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (17.4%).
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this season (34.8%), including four games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 37
.302 AVG .185
.387 OBP .269
.594 SLG .369
13 XBH 12
9 HR 6
30 RBI 17
39/15 K/BB 42/15
2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Javier (7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.