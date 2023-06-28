The St. Louis Cardinals host the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Alex Bregman and others in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (4-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3).

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 16 6.0 8 6 6 1 1 vs. Reds Jun. 10 6.0 7 5 5 2 2 at Pirates Jun. 4 5.0 10 2 2 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 42 walks and 40 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .283/.374/.481 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 80 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .272/.321/.476 slash line so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .248/.341/.404 slash line on the year.

Bregman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 76 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.351/.439 on the year.

Tucker enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1

