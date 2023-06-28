Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 106 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .423.

The Cardinals are 15th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (358 total).

The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).

The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-worst WHIP (1.440).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Mikolas is trying to record his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Mikolas will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett

