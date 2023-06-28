On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .269 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

Donovan has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).

He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (36.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .268 AVG .269 .355 OBP .370 .382 SLG .387 8 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 11 23/12 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

