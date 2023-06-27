Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (84) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 50 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (12.0%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 26 games this year (34.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (46.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.290
|AVG
|.282
|.411
|OBP
|.344
|.496
|SLG
|.479
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|22
|40/25
|K/BB
|33/16
|5
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.