Paul DeJong -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .232.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (21.6%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 of 51 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 31 .197 AVG .255 .269 OBP .317 .380 SLG .500 5 XBH 13 4 HR 7 8 RBI 15 23/5 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings