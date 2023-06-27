Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

In 68.9% of his games this season (51 of 74), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.9%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .305 AVG .233 .353 OBP .280 .489 SLG .453 13 XBH 14 6 HR 9 22 RBI 28 29/11 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings