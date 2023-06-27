Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .272 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (42 of 70), with more than one hit 18 times (25.7%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, Donovan has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.1% of his games this season (26 of 70), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.275
|AVG
|.269
|.358
|OBP
|.370
|.392
|SLG
|.387
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|11
|23/11
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (7-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.27 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.27), fourth in WHIP (1.000), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.