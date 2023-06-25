Sebastian Korda enters Wimbledon after a strong showing at cinch Championships, falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Korda's first match is against Jiri Vesely (in the round of 128). Korda's odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +3300.

Korda at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Korda's Next Match

In his opening match at Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Korda will meet Vesely.

Korda is currently listed at -900 to win his next contest against Vesely.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1800

Wimbledon odds to win: +3300

Korda Stats

Korda is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at cinch Championships, to No. 2-ranked Alcaraz, 3-6, 4-6.

Through 15 tournaments over the past 12 months, Korda has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 29-15.

Korda is 3-1 on grass over the past year.

Korda, over the past year, has played 44 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.8 games per match.

On grass, Korda has played four matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 21.5 games per match while winning 53.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Korda has been victorious in 25.4% of his return games and 81.2% of his service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Korda has won 88.1% of his games on serve and 20.5% on return.

