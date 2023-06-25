Bernarda Pera faces Viktoriya Tomova to begin play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), she was eliminated by Cori Gauff in the round of 32. Pera's odds are +40000 to take home the trophy from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Pera at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Pera's Next Match

Pera will get started at Wimbledon by facing Tomova in the round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET).

Pera is listed at -190 to win her next contest versus Tomova.

Bernarda Pera Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +40000

Pera Stats

Pera is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne, at the hands of No. 7-ranked Gauff, 3-6, 2-6.

Pera is 34-21 over the past year, with two tournament victories.

Pera is 1-2 on grass over the past year.

In her 55 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Pera has averaged 21.1 games.

In her three matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Pera has averaged 20 games.

Pera has won 37% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games over the past year.

On grass over the past 12 months, Pera has claimed 72.4% of her service games and 12.9% of her return games.

