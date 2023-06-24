The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is in progress, and after the second round Ruoning Yin is in seventh place at -2.

Looking to place a bet on Ruoning Yin at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ruoning Yin Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Yin has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in her last 16 rounds.

Yin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five tournaments, Yin has finished in the top five twice.

In her past five tournaments, Yin has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Yin has qualified for the weekend 11 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 19 -6 252 1 13 4 4 $656,130

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Yin has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been second.

Yin made the cut in one of her past two entries in this event.

The most recent time Yin played this event was in 2023, and she finished second.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,621-yard length for this event.

Yin will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,522 yards in the past year.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 33 holes.

Yin shot better than 54% of the golfers at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Yin failed to record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Yin carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.3).

Yin's six birdies or better on par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average of 4.1.

In that most recent tournament, Yin's par-4 performance (on 33 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Yin finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on six of the nine par-5s, more than the field average of 3.4.

On the nine par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Yin fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Yin Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Yin's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.