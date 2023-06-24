The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .272.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 100th and he is 37th in slugging.

In 69.4% of his 72 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .316 AVG .233 .366 OBP .280 .511 SLG .453 13 XBH 14 6 HR 9 22 RBI 28 27/11 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings