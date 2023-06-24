MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, June 24
As we head into Saturday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Mariners (Bryce Miller) against the Orioles (Dean Kremer).
Read on to find the probable pitchers for every contest on the schedule for June 24.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (7-2) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (3-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|CHC: Steele
|STL: Wainwright
|13 (73 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (43.2 IP)
|2.71
|ERA
|5.56
|7.6
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals
- CHC Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 13.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Miller (5-3) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kremer (8-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|SEA: Miller
|BAL: Kremer
|9 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (81 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|4.56
|7.9
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Orioles
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Orioles
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Luis Severino (0-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|TEX: Gray
|NYY: Severino
|13 (76 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30 IP)
|2.96
|ERA
|6.30
|7.7
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Yankees
- TEX Odds to Win: -125
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Yankees
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-3) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will counter with Ryan Walker (2-0) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|ARI: Kelly
|SF: Walker
|15 (90 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (17.1 IP)
|3.10
|ERA
|1.56
|9.6
|K/9
|8.3
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (6-2) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|PHI: Sanchez
|12 (64.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (8.1 IP)
|4.04
|ERA
|3.24
|9.5
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies
- NYM Odds to Win: -135
- PHI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Jose Berrios (7-5) when the clubs play Saturday.
|OAK: Harris
|TOR: Berrios
|6 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (89 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|3.64
|6.7
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|MIL: Peralta
|CLE: Bibee
|14 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (53.1 IP)
|4.48
|ERA
|4.05
|9.9
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -125
- MIL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Guardians
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Bryan Hoeing (1-1) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|PIT: Bido
|MIA: Hoeing
|2 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (30 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|2.70
|11.7
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -165
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (3-1) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (4-8) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|BOS: Paxton
|CHW: Lynn
|7 (38.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (84.1 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|6.51
|12.0
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at White Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at White Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (3-5) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|ATL: Shuster
|CIN: Ashcraft
|8 (41.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (65 IP)
|4.57
|ERA
|6.78
|5.0
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Braves at Reds
- ATL Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Reds
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-11) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will counter with Yonny Chirinos (3-2) when the clubs play Saturday.
|KC: Lyles
|TB: Chirinos
|15 (85.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (43 IP)
|6.62
|ERA
|2.72
|6.5
|K/9
|4.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -275
- KC Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (0-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|MIN: Lopez
|DET: Olson
|15 (90 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19.1 IP)
|4.40
|ERA
|5.59
|11.0
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- DET Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Tigers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (3-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|HOU: Blanco
|LAD: Miller
|12 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28.2 IP)
|4.66
|ERA
|2.83
|9.6
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Astros at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -175
- HOU Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Dodgers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-6) to the hill as they take on the Padres on Saturday.
|WSH: Gray
|SD: TBD
|15 (84 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.64
|ERA
|-
|7.7
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -210
- WSH Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Chase Anderson (0-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|LAA: Canning
|COL: Anderson
|11 (59.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (39.1 IP)
|4.40
|ERA
|4.12
|8.3
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rockies
- LAA Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 12.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rockies
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
