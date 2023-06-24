The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is in progress, and after the second round Brooke Mackenzie Henderson is in eighth place at -1.

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Mackenzie Henderson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average twice.

Mackenzie Henderson has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 22 -7 267 2 17 2 6 $1.7M

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Mackenzie Henderson has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in her past two appearances at this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 12th.

Mackenzie Henderson has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Mackenzie Henderson played this event was in 2023, and she finished eighth.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 403 yards longer than the 6,621-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Mackenzie Henderson will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,561 yards in the past year.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of the field.

Her 3.94-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was strong, putting her in the 85th percentile of the field.

Mackenzie Henderson shot better than only 15% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.80 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Mackenzie Henderson carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Mackenzie Henderson recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.1).

Mackenzie Henderson had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that last tournament, Mackenzie Henderson had a bogey or worse on three of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Mackenzie Henderson ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on six of 20 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Mackenzie Henderson had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Mackenzie Henderson's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

