Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .210 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 34 of 66 games this year (51.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.7%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21 games this year (31.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (36.4%), including four multi-run games (6.1%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.246
|AVG
|.177
|.328
|OBP
|.280
|.430
|SLG
|.315
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Nationals will send Williams (3-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
