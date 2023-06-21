On Wednesday, Dylan Carlson (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.

In 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (29.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (12.2%).

He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (39.0%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .250 AVG .241 .341 OBP .308 .431 SLG .397 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 11/8 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0

