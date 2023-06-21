Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 82 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .291/.382/.500 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 76 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .271/.318/.482 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 81 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .290/.340/.491 on the season.

Thomas will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has put up 71 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.311/.398 so far this year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with a double, two triples, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 4 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

