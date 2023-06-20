Willson Contreras -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .201 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 50.8% of his games this season (33 of 65), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (35.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.246 AVG .158
.328 OBP .261
.430 SLG .283
13 XBH 7
4 HR 4
18 RBI 11
28/13 K/BB 34/14
4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.
