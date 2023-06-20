The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .240.

In 50.7% of his games this year (35 of 69), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this season (15 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .259 AVG .221 .304 OBP .315 .414 SLG .416 9 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 20/15 6 SB 6

