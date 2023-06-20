On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.558 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Nationals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.502) and total hits (80) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 47 of 71 games this season (66.2%), including multiple hits 26 times (36.6%).

In 12.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 23 games this season (32.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 47.9% of his games this year (34 of 71), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .293 AVG .286 .416 OBP .351 .512 SLG .494 15 XBH 18 6 HR 7 16 RBI 21 38/24 K/BB 32/16 5 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings