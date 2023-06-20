Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .235 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
  • DeJong is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • DeJong has gotten a hit in 26 of 47 games this year (55.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (25.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 47), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.5% of his games this year, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this season (42.6%), including five games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 29
.190 AVG .262
.271 OBP .321
.381 SLG .495
4 XBH 12
4 HR 6
8 RBI 13
20/5 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore (3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
