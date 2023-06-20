Oscar Mercado returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against MacKenzie Gore and the Washington NationalsJune 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 5 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-2.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

Mercado is hitting .310 with three doubles and a walk.

In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Mercado has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Mercado has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .429 AVG .200 .429 OBP .250 .571 SLG .267 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 3/1 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings