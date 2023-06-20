Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (.683 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .275 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- In 49 of 70 games this year (70.0%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 28 games this year (40.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 70 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.316
|AVG
|.238
|.366
|OBP
|.284
|.511
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|27
|27/11
|K/BB
|31/9
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore (3-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
