On Monday, Paul Goldschmidt (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 78 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .493. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (46 of 70), with more than one hit 25 times (35.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 of 70 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .293 AVG .282 .416 OBP .349 .512 SLG .477 15 XBH 17 6 HR 6 16 RBI 19 38/24 K/BB 32/16 5 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings