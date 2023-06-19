Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Dylan Carlson (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .238.
- Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (23 of 40), with more than one hit five times (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has driven home a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 15 of 40 games so far this season.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.250
|AVG
|.222
|.341
|OBP
|.283
|.431
|SLG
|.278
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.19), 53rd in WHIP (1.354), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
