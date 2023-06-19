On Monday, June 19 at 4:05 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) visit the Washington Nationals (27-43) at Nationals Park in the series opener. Jack Flaherty will get the call for the Cardinals, while Josiah Gray will take the hill for the Nationals.

The favored Cardinals have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-5, 4.64 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.19 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 15 (38.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a record of 9-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (34.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-4 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have come away with 24 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 19-30 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.