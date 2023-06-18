Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .201 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 64 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (21.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.157
|.328
|OBP
|.263
|.430
|SLG
|.287
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|10
|28/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
