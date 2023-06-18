Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Mets Player Props
|Cardinals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Mets
|Cardinals vs Mets Odds
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .228.
- DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (24 of 45), with more than one hit 11 times (24.4%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (18 of 45), with two or more runs four times (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|27
|.190
|AVG
|.253
|.271
|OBP
|.317
|.381
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|12
|20/5
|K/BB
|31/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.