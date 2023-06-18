Oscar Mercado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Mercado is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Carlos Carrasco and the New York MetsJune 18 at 1:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 5, when he went 0-for-2 against the Rangers.
Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Oscar Mercado At The Plate
- Mercado has three doubles and a walk while hitting .310.
- In five of 10 games this season (50.0%), Mercado has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Mercado has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.429
|AVG
|.200
|.429
|OBP
|.250
|.571
|SLG
|.267
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|2
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
