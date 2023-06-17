On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this season (47 of 67), with more than one hit 21 times (31.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), with two or more RBI 12 times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 26 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .316 AVG .240 .366 OBP .286 .511 SLG .450 13 XBH 12 6 HR 7 22 RBI 23 27/11 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 1

