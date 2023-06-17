Paul Goldschmidt and Francisco Lindor are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets play at Citi Field on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

WPIX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 75 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .284/.377/.481 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.326/.481 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 56 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .211/.289/.411 slash line on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has collected 74 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.380/.429 on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.