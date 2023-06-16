Sebastian Korda has a match with Frances Tiafoe coming up next in the cinch Championships round of 16. Korda is +1400 to win at The Queen's Club.

Korda at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Korda's Next Match

Korda has reached the round of 16 by beating Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-5 and will next be in action on Wednesday, June 21 at 11:00 AM ET against Tiafoe.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1800

cinch Championships odds to win: +1400

Korda Stats

In the Round of 32, Korda won 6-4, 7-5 versus Evans on Monday.

Korda is 27-14 over the past year, with no tournament titles.

In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Korda has gone 1-0.

Korda has played 26.1 games per match in his 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In his one match on a grass surface over the past year, Korda has averaged 22.0 games.

Korda has won 25.7% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On grass over the past 12 months, Korda has claimed 100.0% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.

