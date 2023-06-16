Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.488) and OPS (.871) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last outings.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 67), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 20 games this year (29.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (47.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.293
|AVG
|.285
|.416
|OBP
|.349
|.512
|SLG
|.467
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|15
|38/24
|K/BB
|29/14
|5
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
