Dylan Carlson and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 59.5% of his games this year (22 of 37), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carlson has driven home a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored a run in 15 of 37 games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.250 AVG .234
.341 OBP .275
.431 SLG .298
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
12 RBI 3
11/8 K/BB 14/2
1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
