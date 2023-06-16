Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-42) will square off with Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (32-36) at Citi Field on Friday, June 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-3, 4.02 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (5-4, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Cardinals and Mets game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (-115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cardinals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 15, or 39.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 15-23 record (winning only 39.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-11 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd Win NL Central +475 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.