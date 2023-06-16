Friday's game between the New York Mets (32-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-42) at Citi Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Tylor Megill (5-4, 5.14 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Cardinals have won 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has a record of 15-23, a 39.5% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored 315 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

