Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Eovaldi Stats

Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.49), fifth in WHIP (.981), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0 at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.351/.477 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 64 hits with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.322/.482 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 79 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .299/.377/.610 on the season.

Ohtani will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .447 with four doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 13 2-for-2 2 0 0 3 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .252/.359/.467 slash line so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

