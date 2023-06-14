The Chicago White Sox (29-39) take a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29), at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (8-4) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (3-4).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (3-4, 4.19 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (8-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing five hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 13 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.

Clevinger is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Clevinger is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

In three of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

