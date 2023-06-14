Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) and San Francisco Giants (35-32) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:15 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will get the nod for the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 11-19, a 36.7% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).

Cardinals Schedule