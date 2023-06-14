On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .257 with six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (18.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.6%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .284 AVG .226 .363 OBP .345 .413 SLG .333 8 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 13/16 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings