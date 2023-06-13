Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 13 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .201 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 31 of 61 games this year (50.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).
- He has scored in 21 games this season (34.4%), including four multi-run games (6.6%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.148
|.331
|OBP
|.256
|.441
|SLG
|.259
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|25/12
|K/BB
|32/14
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
