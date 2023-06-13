Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this season (13 of 63), with more than one RBI four times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.259
|AVG
|.214
|.308
|OBP
|.287
|.398
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|18/7
|K/BB
|17/10
|6
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (5-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.353 WHIP ranks 55th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
