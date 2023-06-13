LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants square off against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 40.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (15-22).

St. Louis has gone 15-22 (winning 40.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-33-1).

The Cardinals have gone 1-7-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-19 14-21 11-13 16-26 20-29 7-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.