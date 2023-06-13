On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (coming off going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .258 with five doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 135th in slugging.

Donovan has had a hit in 33 of 60 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.0%).

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has had an RBI in 11 games this year (18.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (35.0%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .286 AVG .226 .361 OBP .345 .410 SLG .333 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 6 20/9 K/BB 13/16 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings