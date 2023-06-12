Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 5
Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Friday, 108-95. Butler scored 25 in a losing effort, while Aaron Gordon led the winning team with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aaron Gordon
|27
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|23
|12
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Bruce Brown
|21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|20
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|13
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists.
- Butler is No. 1 on the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|29.5
|13.5
|10.3
|1.3
|1.4
|1.7
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|22.5
|6.8
|6.3
|1.3
|0.6
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|26.8
|5.7
|7.3
|2
|0.2
|3.1
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.3
|10.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|Aaron Gordon
|DEN
|13.5
|5.8
|3.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.9
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|14.7
|5.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|2.4
