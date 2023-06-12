Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) and the San Francisco Giants (33-32) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on June 12.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (4-6) for the Giants and Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Cardinals have won in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 4-8 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (304 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule