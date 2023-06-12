Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .253 with five doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (18.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.8%).
- He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.277
|AVG
|.226
|.351
|OBP
|.345
|.406
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|6
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/16
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Giants are sending Webb (4-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.