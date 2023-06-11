Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 50.8% of his games this year (31 of 61), with more than one hit 13 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.277
|AVG
|.214
|.321
|OBP
|.287
|.426
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/10
|5
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Reds will send Greene (1-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
