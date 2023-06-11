Sunday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have won one of their last four games against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has a record of 12-20, a 37.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 301 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule